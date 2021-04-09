Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Acquired by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $3,812,000.00. Insiders have sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.67. 5,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $43.64.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

