Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Skechers U.S.A. posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Skechers U.S.A..

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%.

SKX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $4,765,000.00. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234. 28.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

SKX stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.17. 1,347,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.75 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.72. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $43.64.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.