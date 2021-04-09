Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Raised to $135.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPG. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.59.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group stock opened at $114.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $121.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.03 and a 200-day moving average of $89.39.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.