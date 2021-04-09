Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 51,027 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 96.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,027 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,247,000 after buying an additional 7,086,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,120 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 666.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,342 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,307,000 after purchasing an additional 668,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 623,365 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.37. 11,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,046. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.77.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

