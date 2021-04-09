Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Invests $3.20 Million in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,000. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares accounts for 1.3% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 50,041 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 151.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

FAS traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $98.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,228. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.97.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.