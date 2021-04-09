Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Receives €46.46 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €46.46 ($54.66).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHL shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock traded up €0.32 ($0.38) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €46.94 ($55.22). The company had a trading volume of 497,758 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of €46.33 and a 200 day moving average of €42.31. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €34.62 ($40.72) and a 52-week high of €49.99 ($58.81).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

