Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Receives €46.46 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €46.46 ($54.66).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHL shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock traded up €0.32 ($0.38) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €46.94 ($55.22). The company had a trading volume of 497,758 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of €46.33 and a 200 day moving average of €42.31. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €34.62 ($40.72) and a 52-week high of €49.99 ($58.81).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

