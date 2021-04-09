Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shinhan Financial Group is Korea’s largest financial services company. Shinhan Bank is the Group’s flagship subsidiary, and, when combined with the recently acquired Chohung Bank, is Korea’s second largest banking operation. Besides banking, the Group operates subsidiaries in securities, credit cards, asset management, leasing, bancassurance, and project finance. “

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Shinhan Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

