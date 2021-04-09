Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

SVC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 46.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 190,582 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 44.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 366,625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 16.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 745,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 102,880 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 340,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

