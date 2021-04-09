Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Holdings Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2,874.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,424 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRE. Barclays cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of SRE opened at $133.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.16 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.36 and its 200-day moving average is $126.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

