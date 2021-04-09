SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.73

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.73 and last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 1348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 19.76, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -187.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $140,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $51,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,448,902.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,528,913 shares of company stock valued at $41,429,843. 10.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile (NYSE:SLQT)

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.