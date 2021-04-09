SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Shares of SPNE stock opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $625.98 million, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.24. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $22.60.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $53,377.60. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in SeaSpine in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.