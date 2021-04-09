Seaport Global Securities Lowers People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) to Neutral

Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Seaport Global Securities currently has $15.50 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90. People’s United Financial has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 72,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

