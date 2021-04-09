Seaport Global Securities Comments on Sempra Energy’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sempra Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $8.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.06. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $8.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $133.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.16 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.17.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.