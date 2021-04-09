Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

SHIP has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Noble Financial raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The company has a market cap of $152.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 381,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.58% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.