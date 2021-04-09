Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 294,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $311,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after purchasing an additional 757,290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $138,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen raised Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 132,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $7,967,587.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 979,725 shares of company stock worth $60,498,347 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX opened at $80.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $80.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

