Scrypta Achieves Market Cap of $476,075.69 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $476,075.69 and approximately $29.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Scrypta has traded up 42.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00034633 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001251 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000112 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,479,007 coins and its circulating supply is 16,679,007 coins. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

