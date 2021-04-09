Scry.info (DDD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.39 Million

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded up 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $172,047.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00054107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00085302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.46 or 0.00621601 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00039805 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

