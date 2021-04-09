Scott David Raskin Sells 5,000 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $78,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 745,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,764,810.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Quotient Technology stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $142.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quotient Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.