Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCRYY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Scor to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Commerzbank lowered shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Scor alerts:

Scor stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. Scor has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Scor had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scor will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.