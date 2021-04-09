Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 217,020 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $67,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $2,095,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLB. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

NYSE DLB opened at $102.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $103.88.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

In other news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 2,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $203,589.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,997 shares of company stock worth $10,187,075. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

