Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 657,803 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 642,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 657,803 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Entegris were worth $61,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,172,975,000 after acquiring an additional 240,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,712,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,036,000 after acquiring an additional 148,293 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,703 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,403,000 after acquiring an additional 681,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 931,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,537,000 after acquiring an additional 17,876 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $122.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.66. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,349,979.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,044 shares of company stock valued at $36,561,890 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENTG. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

