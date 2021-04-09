Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 227.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623,591 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.36% of Trimble worth $59,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble stock opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.74 and its 200 day moving average is $64.37.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

