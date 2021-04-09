Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 96,791 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,423,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 96,791 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $74,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $64.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average of $53.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -278.91, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $65.09.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

