Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,084 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.65% of Globe Life worth $64,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,004,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GL stock opened at $97.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.75 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $1,801,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,150 shares of company stock worth $11,921,669. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

