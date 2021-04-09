Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on May 3rd

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

