Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 184,296 shares.The stock last traded at $43.04 and had previously closed at $43.27.

Several analysts have weighed in on SASR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average of $32.95.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $132.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,386,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,191,000 after purchasing an additional 116,562 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 798,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,714,000 after purchasing an additional 46,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.