Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SDVKY. HSBC raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, December 11th. AlphaValue raised Sandvik AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

SDVKY opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.93. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDVKY. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.