Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

SAL opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The company has a market cap of $123.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.27). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 43,744 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salisbury Bancorp (SAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.