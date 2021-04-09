salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,060,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.78. 159,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,365,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,330 shares of company stock worth $16,256,366 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.