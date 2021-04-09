Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Stock Holdings Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 612.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, WBI Investments acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP James Berry sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $95,030.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,466.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,314 shares of company stock valued at $347,150 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.29. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $91.03.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $235.03 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.