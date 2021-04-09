Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will announce sales of $43.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.60 million to $43.49 million. Safehold posted sales of $40.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year sales of $188.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.70 million to $193.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $242.05 million, with estimates ranging from $230.20 million to $258.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $39.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.46 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of SAFE stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.64. The stock had a trading volume of 670 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,422. Safehold has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $84.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47 and a beta of -0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1623 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 73.03%.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $2,707,760.00. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $672,939.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,456,000 after purchasing an additional 196,134 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 2,059.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 655,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 625,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000,000 after purchasing an additional 128,523 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 602,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 554,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,227,000 after purchasing an additional 100,032 shares during the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

