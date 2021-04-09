Ryan M. Scott Sells 6,146 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $1,219,612.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,146.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ETSY opened at $215.39 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.64 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.66, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.25.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 2,878.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,121 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,361,000 after purchasing an additional 22,732 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.