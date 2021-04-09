Ruler Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $592,853.00 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $293.03 or 0.00499837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $592,853.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00070136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.64 or 0.00294483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.49 or 0.00771839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,618.33 or 0.99987790 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $422.60 or 0.00720847 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

