Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) Receives GBX 1,600 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,600 ($20.90).

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDSA. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of RDSA stock opened at GBX 1,400.20 ($18.29) on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 878.10 ($11.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,718.36 ($22.45). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,475.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,294.22. The company has a market cap of £109.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is -0.34%.

In related news, insider Andrew Mackenzie purchased 7,396 shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,345 ($17.57) per share, for a total transaction of £99,476.20 ($129,966.29).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

