Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,780 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,811.67 ($23.67).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,346.40 ($17.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £105.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,409.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,242.06.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

