Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$12.25 price objective on the stock.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of C$373.82 million and a PE ratio of 13.08. Slate Retail REIT has a 52 week low of C$4.95 and a 52 week high of C$13.60.
Slate Retail REIT Company Profile
