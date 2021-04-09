Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

NUVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $15.07.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for oncology. Its portfolio includes various oncology programs with multiple drug development candidates. Nuvation Bio Incwas formerly known as RePharmation Inc and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc in April 2019.

