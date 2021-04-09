Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €275.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €223.13 ($262.50).

VOW3 opened at €238.95 ($281.12) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €204.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €161.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion and a PE ratio of 14.47.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

