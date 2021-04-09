Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $385.38.

ROKU opened at $372.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $365.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.98. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of -443.67 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a 1 year low of $89.13 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,454,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total value of $131,803.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $131,803.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 495,515 shares of company stock worth $211,613,877 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $309,803,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after buying an additional 831,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Roku by 439.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,338,000 after buying an additional 677,978 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Roku by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after buying an additional 649,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Roku by 976.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,944,000 after buying an additional 584,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

