Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 14,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.71.

NYSE ROK opened at $261.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.80 and a 52 week high of $275.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

