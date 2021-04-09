Robert S. Birch Sells 122,651 Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Stock

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 122,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $1,812,781.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,515,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,179,030.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.08 million, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 2.23. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $15.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1,249.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSSS. Barrington Research lifted their target price on SuRo Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

