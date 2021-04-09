Robert N. Hoglund Buys 151 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) CFO Robert N. Hoglund purchased 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.80 per share, for a total transaction of $11,294.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,191,641.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.07.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.