Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 35,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,364,753 shares.The stock last traded at $80.28 and had previously closed at $78.78.

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

The firm has a market cap of $100.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

