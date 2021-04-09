Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $92.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.20.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Family Legacy Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 146.7% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 58,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 34,703 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 39,985 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.