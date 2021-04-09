RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 265,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $100,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other RingCentral news, Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $1,519,866.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,745.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total value of $5,150,934.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,907,012.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,711 shares of company stock valued at $27,479,822. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RNG. Northland Securities increased their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.52.

NYSE RNG opened at $313.97 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.30 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.11 and a 200-day moving average of $335.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.26 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $334.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.