Richardson Electronics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 679 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 884% compared to the average volume of 69 call options.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

NASDAQ RELL opened at $7.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.53 million, a P/E ratio of -49.73 and a beta of 0.65. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $8.39.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $42.42 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RELL. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 59,257 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

