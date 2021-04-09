Rhumbline Advisers Takes Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TX. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Ternium by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ternium by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ternium alerts:

TX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bradesco Corretora raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

TX opened at $38.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $40.55.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 2.88%. Ternium’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and markets various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, China, and Guatemala. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, hot rolled coils and sheets, cold rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, welded pipes, hot dipped galvanized and electro-galvanized sheets, pre-painted sheets, billets, wire rods and bars, and other products, as well as sells energy.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.