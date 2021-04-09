Rhumbline Advisers Purchases New Holdings in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Stratus Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 22,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Stratus Properties by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Stratus Properties stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.15 million for the quarter.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.