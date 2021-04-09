Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PowerFleet were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PowerFleet by 15.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PowerFleet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of PWFL stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $288.90 million, a P/E ratio of -15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.36 million. Analysts expect that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

