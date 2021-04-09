Rhumbline Advisers Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Iteris worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Iteris by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 152,057 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,734,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after buying an additional 214,626 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iteris by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 666,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 123,517 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Iteris by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 400,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 292,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Iteris by 97.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 158,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Iteris alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

In other Iteris news, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $37,407.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,977 shares in the company, valued at $247,657.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. Iteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $266.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. Iteris had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.